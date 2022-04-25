The next Call of Duty by Infinity Ward, which except for surprises will be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2will be “the most advanced experience in the history of the series”, according to what he claims Activision Blizzard in its latest shareholder report. Likewise, the company seems to have great faith in the next iteration of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Activision Blizzard’s financial results for the first quarter of 2022 were certainly not exciting, with a sharp decline in earnings compared to the previous year. Among the reasons are the subdued sales of the latest installment of the series, or Call of Duty: Vanguard, but the company has high expectations from the Modern Warfare sequel in development at Infinity Ward studios, which it called “the most advanced in the history of the series “, and on Warzone 2, which will boast” groundbreaking innovations “and was” built from the ground up “.

“The development of this year’s premium and Warzone experiences, led by Infinity Ward, is progressing very well,” says the company. “This year’s Call of Duty is the sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, the most successful series title to date, and will be the most advanced experience in franchise history. The new free-to-play Warzone experience. , built from the ground up alongside the premium game, features groundbreaking innovations that will be revealed later this year. ”

At this point we just have to wait to see the two new Call of Duty experiences in action. In this regard, Infinity Ward is teasing fans on social networks, a sign that perhaps the reveal of Modern Warfare 2 is upon us.