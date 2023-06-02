According to a recent report published by MLexMicrosoft executives are actively exploring ways to shut down the acquisition of Activision Blizzard Kingdespite the blockade by the UK. The CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) has currently issued an order preventing Microsoft from acquiring any interest in Activision Blizzard King, including their subsidiaries.

MLex has learned that Microsoft has hired other lawyers to come up with possible solutions to close the Activision deal despite the UK CMA blockade. One possibility is to leave the UK and move to another European country outside the jurisdiction of the CMA. In this scenario, Activision would continue to sell its games through a distributor.

Another possibility that Microsoft is exploring is that of unilaterally extend the proposed remedies to the CMA (and accepted) to the European Commission. However, these remedies are similar to those that were proposed to the CMA but rejected. This approach would require Microsoft to voluntarily implement measures to address problems specific to the UK market.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox

Finally, as far as MLex understands, Microsoft is also considering the possibility of proceed directly to the acquisitionlater arguing in court that the draft CMA is “illegal” if challenged by legal action from UK regulators.

A Microsoft spokesperson he told MLex that “our priority is to move the UK appeals process forward, and we remain committed to constructive dialogue and solutions to address regulatory concerns.” When Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was asked if the company could seal the deal and stop selling products in the UK, the CEO replied, “Let’s wait for everything to play out.”

For the moment, therefore, we will have to wait to see how the appeal will go, probably.