Today the purchase of ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft, and although we still have many doubts about it, it seems that we will have to wait a long time for them to be resolved. We say this because although both companies have already reached a definitive agreement, it would not be until next year when the transaction finally materializes.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, reported that the closing of the transaction could take time, since it is first necessary for both companies to receive “the necessary regulatory approvals to verify that the usual conditions of sale are met.” When will this happen? Well, it is anticipated that during fiscal year 2023 of microsoft, that is, between July 1, 2022 and June 2023. In the words of kotick:

“Transactions like these can take a long time to complete. Until we receive all necessary regulatory approvals and other customary conditions of sale are met, which we expect to be sometime in Microsoft’s fiscal year 2023 ending June 30, 2023, we will continue to operate fully autonomously.”

At least we will have to wait about six months to start seeing the consequences of said transaction, but as I told you before, there is also the possibility that this will be delayed until 2023. At the moment we do not have an exact date, so for now both companies will be operating independently.

Publisher’s note: And yes, these types of transactions do not usually happen overnight. We are hardly going to find out, but the talks between the two companies had already taken place months ago, so we will still have to wait a long time to see any type of important change that is born as a result of this transaction.

Via: ActivisionBlizzard