Activision Blizzard will pay 54 million dollars to solve one discrimination lawsuit filed in 2021: the company has reached an agreement with the California Department for Civil Rights, and of this sum 45.75 million will be allocated to a fund to compensate discriminated against employees.

As you may recall, in 2021 there was also a sit-in within World of Warcraft against Blizzard over allegations of female discrimination, and now the lawsuit has ended with the compensation in question.

That's not all, however: the company just acquired by Microsoft will have to turn to an independent consultant who evaluates promotion policies and training materials in order to avoid further cases of discrimination.

In fact, the lawsuit alleged that female employees came overlooked for promotions and paid less than their male colleagues. According to Marketwatch, the agreement also requires the agency to retract its claims that frequent sexual harassment occurred at Activision Blizzard.