Activision Blizzard has basically announced that he will bring his games to Game Pass In the 2024 , after the acquisition by Microsoft is successfully completed. More precisely, the American publisher has stated that it has no plans to put its current games, in particular the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the recent Diablo IV.

The message from Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard began by saying, “It’s great to see the anticipation for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III grow. As we continue to work to get regulatory approval for the deal with Microsoft, we’ve received some questions about whether our Upcoming and recently launched games will be available through Game Pass.” Then he explained: “For this year, we currently have no plans to include Modern Warfare III or Diablo IV in Game Pass, but once the deal is closed, we expect to begin working with Xbox to make our titles available at a broader audience around the world. We expect to begin adding games to Game Pass over the next year.”

It was certainly predictable that, acquired by Microsoft, Activision Blizzard would put its games on Game Pass. However, we now have confirmation that it will happen and we also know when to expect it to happen. In short, all that is missing is the opinion of the CMA, the antitrust body of the United Kingdom, which after Microsoft’s announcements relating to cloud gaming seems to have changed its opinion on the acquisition, which therefore should be completed shortly, probably in the next few days .