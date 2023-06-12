The English Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) allowed that Activision Blizzard give support to Microsoft during the appeal against the decision of the CM extensionthe UK antitrust body, to block the nearly seventy billion takeover.

Under the court ruling, Activision Blizzard may provide further topics as to why the deal should be allowed, contrary to what the CMA stipulated.

The addition of Activision Blizzard to the trial led the court to grant the CMA the ability to also bring new evidence in favor of blocking the acquisition, which will be explained during the hearing.

As already reported, the appeal by Microsoft (and Activision Blizzard) has been scheduled for July 24, 2023. The acquisition has been approved by many international antitrust bodies, but the agreement with two key institutions, the CMA and the FTC, is missing USA, with the latter having decided to bring Microsoft to court, as per practice in the USA when the antitrust rejects an agreement.