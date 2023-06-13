The US antitrust agency, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)would be about to file for an injunction in federal court in an attempt to temporarily block the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft, worth $69 billion.

We recall that the FTC has sued to block the operation proposed by Microsoft as early as December 2022, claiming it would allow the company to suppress competition in the gaming industry. A hearing in the case is set for August 2, following Microsoft’s July 18 deadline for the merger.

According to reports on CNBC, citing a source familiar with the matter, the FTC is now taking up steps to prevent the takeover of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft goes ahead before the internal hearing takes place, filing an injunction in a US district court.

This way the Federal Trade Commission will get the extra time needed to make a decision on whether to block the acquisition, which Microsoft may then appeal in federal court if it is not satisfied with the outcome.

We also learned this month that the CMA has met with the FTC 26 times to discuss the acquisition, as per practice.