Although the media and fans focused on the first person shooter, they forget about other popular franchises of the company. That’s why we took on the task of compiling its most famous intellectual properties and reminding you of them.. This way you will know which ones Microsoft will be able to take advantage of in case the purchase is finalized.

Candy Crush is one of the most successful properties in the Activision Blizzard catalog

As much as it hurts, your mom may be a bigger Activision Blizzard fan than you are. Since this company is the owner of Candy Crush Saga, which is perhaps the most popular mobile game today. After all, it has been downloaded more than 2.7 billion times on different devices.

In fact Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, said that the purchase was more on this side. He argued that they want to have a focus on mobile experiences. For this reason, they want to take advantage of the expertise of King, one of Activision’s subsidiaries, to grow in this field.

Source: King

So while everybody’s fighting over call of dutyit seems that what Microsoft is most interested in is the success of Candy Crush. So they will surely give you more resources to continue growing or you could even create new experiences with the brand.

world of warcraft

Activision Blizzard also owns one of the most successful MMORPGs ever with world of warcraft. In fact, this title is among the best sellers in history, along with space invaders, Pac Man and Street Fighter II. Not to mention that even today it continues to receive multiple expansions.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment.

Throughout its existence, world of warcraft has generated more than 9.23 billion dollars in profits. Such success gave rise to some spin-offs of the brand, such as hearthstonewhich has already become its own very popular entity.

Overwatch is one of Activision Blizzard’s greatest modern hits

Now we have the game that earned Activision a GOTY with Overwatch. From its release until the arrival of its sequel, it remained a fairly popular title among players. In fact, it quickly became one of the company’s best-selling properties. Just a week after its launch, it already had 7 million players online.

Source: Blizzard

His success continued with the arrival of Overwatch 2which grew the player base by becoming free to play. In fact, in its first month it reached 35 million players, while its predecessor only reached 15 million three months after its departure.. It will surely be one of the properties that Microsoft will want to keep well cared for.

Devil

Devil It is another of the most beloved and well-known franchises in the Activision Blizzard catalog. Just in the last couple of years it had the release of Diablo Immortal and Diablo IV. This pair of titles represented a success for the company, especially the fourth installment.

Source: Blizzard

Shortly after his departure on June 5, 2023, Diablo IV it became the fastest-selling game in Blizzard history. Just five days after its launch, it had already generated $666 million in profit. And that’s not to mention that expansions are already on the way.

Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, the former PlayStation mascots are now a profit magnet for Activision Blizzard

The paths of life are complex because a couple of the characters that gave PlayStation the most success are now part of Activision Blizzard. The franchises of crash bandicoot and Spyro They have enjoyed a lot of popularity in recent years and it seems that they will not stop taking advantage of it.

The return of crash bandicoot with N. Sane Trilogy it sold 2.5 million copies in its time as a temporary PS4 exclusive. When it was released on multiplatforms the following year, the number increased to 10 million. They then maintained their popularity with a sequel in the form of It’s About Timethe remake of Team Racing and currently the MOBA Crash Team Rumble.

Source: Activision

Spyro has had a similar path after the release of Reignited Trilogywhich enjoyed great success in its first weeks. Although the dragon has not had a new solo installment, many fans are waiting for Activision to give it a new opportunity.. Perhaps this will come under the command of Microsoft.

There are other games that have been a bit forgotten but were very popular

Of course, those mentioned are the most popular of Activision Blizzard but they are not the only ones. For example we have starcrafta saga that was very popular in its time, but has not had a new installment since 2010.

Nor should we forget Tony Hawk and his successful saga of skating games. This may have more opportunity to return after the great reception that the remake had with its first two installments. Don’t be surprised if we get on a skateboard again soon.

Source: Activision

Finally we have the now dormant saga of guitar hero. Although the public may no longer be interested in buying fake plastic instruments, we can’t deny how popular it was at the time. Could it be one of those that Microsoft rescues if it buys Activision? Only time will tell.

