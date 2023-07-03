The judge stated that the son works in a separate division from that of videogames, but Revolving Door Project believes that proximity is still sufficient to raise doubts.

In the US, the FTC has sued Microsoft to stop the acquisition of Activision Blizzard . There is to preside over the cause Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley . Now, however, it turns out that the woman has a son who works for Microsoft and Revolving Door Project – an industry watchdog group – say the woman should give up her role as there is a conflict of interest.

The letter against the judge in the Activision trial

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox

In a letter, first obtained by the Washington Post, the Revolving Door Project said Corley’s son’s employment at Microsoft could violate several rules set out in the Code of Conduct for US Judges, including one advising judges to “avoid irregularities and the appearance of irregularities in all activities”. The group warns that this alleged conflict of interest risks affecting a judge’s objectivity and could even degrade public trust in the courts.

“Public opinion might justifiably worry that a judge is improperly biased if the judge’s child is employed by a company whose case the judge is overseeing,” wrote the Revolving Door Project. “It makes good sense that a parent wants to support financial success of their child’s employer, in order to support their financial stability and professional prestige”.

Corley is currently overseeing discussions to determine whether or not to grant the FTC’s request temporarily block the fusion until the trial set for August. If Corley decides not to temporarily block the deal, it could be closed before the July 18 deadline.

The Revolving Door Project argues that the employment of Corley’s son at the company could represent “a clear risk of retaliation”. According to the group, Microsoft could respond to a contrary ruling by firing Corley’s son or by posing corporate hurdles that would make his career more difficult. The group cited Microsoft’s recent spate of layoffs which the group said could be used as a convenient cover to justify a retaliatory firing.

The FTC declined to comment, while Judge Corley, the District of Northwest California, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard did not respond to the report.

Meanwhile, the acquisition has been definitively approved in South Africa.