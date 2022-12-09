The regulatory body of Europe stated that he did not agree with theUS FTC about the reasons it is using to try to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Through a comment by ResetEra we can read the following words, in translation: “Microsoft did not make any “commitments” with EU regulators not to release Xbox-exclusive content following the acquisition of ZeniMax Media.”

We recall that yesterday the US supervisory authorities suggested that Microsoft fooled the regulator in 2021 and they cited this as a reason to contest his proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

“The Commission has authorized the Microsoft/ZeniMax transaction unconditionally, as it has concluded that the transaction does not raise competition concerns,” the EU supervisory authority said in an emailed statement.

The absence of competition problems “was not based on any statement made by Microsoft about ZeniMax’s future game distribution strategy,” said the Commission, which itself has launched a thorough investigation into the Activision Blizzard acquisition and appears intent on clarifying what is success in the previous acquisition.

The EU agency found that even if Microsoft were to restrict access to ZeniMax titles it would not have a significant impact on competition because rivals would not be denied access to an “essential input” and the other consoles would still have a “wide range” of interesting content.

Microsoft has also officially responded to the FTC’s blocking of its acquisition of Activision Blzzard.