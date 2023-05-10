According to Reuters, the EU antitrust authorities they are ready to approve the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft Xbox for a value of 69 billion dollars. This should all happen next week. According to the publication, the approval announcement date should be on May 15th.

Reuters says the source they are “people familiar with the matter”. Obviously we have no way of verifying these sources and for the moment everything remains a rumor and nothing more.

But if all were true, the clearance from the European Commission would arrive almost three weeks after the British competition authority (CM extension) stalled the deal, the largest ever in the gaming industry, over fears it could hamper competition in the cloud gaming industry. It will therefore be necessary to understand how Microsoft will proceed. Perhaps a lot will depend on the choice of US antitrust.

The Commission, which had set a May 22 deadline for its decision, declined to comment on the Reuters report, understandably. For the moment we can only wait for official information that seems to arrive in a few days.