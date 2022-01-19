As you surely know, Microsoft recently made a lot of talk after officially confirming that it was set in motion to complete the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a company that in recent months has made a lot of talk about itself, together with its CEO.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, in fact ended up in the spotlight because of various behaviors that have made him particularly hated among the developers of the company, obviously without forgetting all the gamers who believe him guilty of having substantially destroyed the company.

Between terrifying statements and very unethical behaviorIn short, Kotick suddenly found himself bombarded by the crossfire of media and great personalities of the videogame industry who heavily criticized his actions.

Well, according to a recent report from Wall Street Journal, prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of the company, Kotick tried to run for cover to try to “Remedy” the bad publicity that has spilled against Activision Blizzard, which has in fact lost much of its value over the past few months.

Going into more detail, the report explains how Bobby Kotick was seriously considering the possibility of buy some newspapers from the videogame world such as Kotaku And PC Gamer, all in order to have more control over company news and consequently being able to direct public opinion more in one’s favor. In particular, in the report it is possible to read:

Mr. Kotick was eager to change the public narrative related to the company and in recent weeks has suggested to Activision Blizzard to make some kind of acquisition, including some well-known publications in the gaming industry including Kotaku and PC Gamer.

At the end of the report, the Wall Street Journal he finally made it known that an Activision spokesperson allegedly disputed the whole thing, while G / O Media (the company behind Kotaku) declined to comment on the matter.