The Competition Appeal Tribunal of the United Kingdom set for the July 17, 2023 a management conference case Microsoft – CMA for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in which it will review both parties’ requests to temporarily suspend the appeals process.

Let’s make a brief summary. After the defeat of the US FTC, the British antitrust proved willing to find a solution with Microsoft to approve the maneuver in the UK, which in April instead had decided to block due to possible risks to competitiveness in the cloud gaming market.

For this reason both parties have asked the CAT to suspend the appeal request made by the Redmond-based company to overturn the British antitrust verdict, while a solution is being discussed that satisfies everyone and therefore makes the acquisition of ABK possible also in the United Kingdom.