The Competition Appeal Tribunal of the United Kingdom set for the July 17, 2023 a management conference case Microsoft – CMA for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, in which it will review both parties’ requests to temporarily suspend the appeals process.
Let’s make a brief summary. After the defeat of the US FTC, the British antitrust proved willing to find a solution with Microsoft to approve the maneuver in the UK, which in April instead had decided to block due to possible risks to competitiveness in the cloud gaming market.
For this reason both parties have asked the CAT to suspend the appeal request made by the Redmond-based company to overturn the British antitrust verdict, while a solution is being discussed that satisfies everyone and therefore makes the acquisition of ABK possible also in the United Kingdom.
The CAT wants to see clearly on the agreements between Microsoft and CMA
As explained by lawyer Florian Muller on Twitter, the CAT could have simply accepted the suspension request, given that both Microsoft and the CMA agree to this solution, but instead decided to initiate anmore in-depth investigationprecisely through a conference set for July 17, 2023 which should last half a day.
What does this mean? In reality it should not have substantial impacts on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which by now would seem close to completion. However it will be an interesting appointment to follow, as the first details on the solution on which the English antitrust and the Redmond giant are discussing to get it approved in the United Kingdom as well.
In this regard, for the moment there are only rumors and assumptions, the latest from the Bloomberg newspaper, which states that Microsoft could sell some rights to the cloud in the United Kingdom to satisfy the CMA officials.
