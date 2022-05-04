New York City filed a lawsuit to Activision Blizzardprimarily targeting the CEO Bobby Kotickaccused of having compromised the value of the company and of having quickly concluded the negotiations for the acquisition of Microsoft to evade responsibility for the wrongdoing committed within the company.

As reported by Axios, the lawsuit was filed in Delaware on April 26 by the New York City Employees’ Retirement System and the city’s teacher, police and firefighters pension fund groups. These entities own Activision shares and believe the CEO shares damage the value of the company.

The lawsuit was filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery and would allow companies to be pressured to access their books and expose potential wrongdoing. Specifically, Activision Blizzard is asked to provide a long list of documents, including material relating to the agreement with Microsoft, information on the five possible buyers mentioned earlier by the company and more.

We also learn that there was pressure on this as early as last fall to find out what Bobby Kotick knew about harassment and discrimination cases. As indicated in the complaint, access to the accounting books was also a pretext for sue Kotick and the board members of Activision Blizzard, guilty of having diminished the value of the company by their conduct.

Activision Blizzard

“Given Kotick’s personal responsibility and the responsibility for Activision’s compromised workplace, it should have been clear to the board that he was ineligible to negotiate a sale of the company,” the lawsuit says. “But he wasn’t.”

The lawsuit documents also state that the deal with Microsoft, still pending regulatory approval, allows “Kotick and his board colleagues to escape accountability for their blatant breaches of fiduciary duty.” that the purchase of Microsoft’s $ 95 stock underestimates the true value of the company.

This is just yet another lawsuit that Activision Blizzard has been facing since last summer, when it was officially accused of allowing harassment and gender discrimination to occur in the workplace. Bobby Kotick himself was accused of harassing an office worker.