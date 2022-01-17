The events that have struck Activision Blizzard have been around the world, going far beyond the classic videogame context. Unfortunately, all this seems to have no end, with employees still under pressure from a CEO, Bobby Kotick, which continues to hide crucial information such as the number of layoffs.

In fact, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, not only has Activision Blizzard in the meantime fired dozens of employees, but also that Kotick has and is hiding information of this type in order not to aggravate the situation even more in the public eye. The situation, later confirmed by an Activision spokesperson, would be 37 layoffs (by choice or pushed to do so) and another 44 disciplined. More than 700 misconduct reports filed by staff as part of the company’s current internal investigations would also result in the WSJ, but the latter claim was denied by the spokesman himself.

Kotick’s position seems to be on the verge of decency, probably remaining in power to have better control of internal investigations. We recall, as written by the Wall Street Journal that the CEO “did not inform the board of sexual misconduct allegations of which he was aware, including rape, against managers across the company“.

Source: kotaku.com