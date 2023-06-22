The first day of hearings in the case of theacquisition of Activision Blizzardwhich pits Microsoft against the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), i.e. the US antitrust body, is in full swing and the first rags are already flying, with the accusation of Microsoft addressed to sony to oppose the transaction not to protect the market, but its revenues.

Microsoft has said that Sony is the leader in the console market and just wants to protect its position, while allowing the deal, Call of Duty will be able to arrive on subscription services.

The lawyer of the Redmond house, Beth Wilkinson, then explained that the video game market is moving into mobile sector, with 94% of players being there for $145 billion in revenue. With the acquisition, Microsoft essentially aims to enter that market with series such as Candy Crush, Call of Duty and all the others in the hands of the company currently led by Bobby Kotick.

In short, Microsoft’s thesis already appears quite clear and has been expressed several times over the last few months: Activision Blizzard King not only does she need it for Call of Duty, but also to be able to break through the mobile market, where its presence is currently very small.