sony he is much more afraid than Microsoft acquire King, that of losing Call of Duty in the event that the agreement with Activision Blizzard goes through. At least that’s what emerged from an internal exchange at the company between SIE head Jim Ryan and former PlayStation Chris Deering, of whom part of what Ryan wrote was known so far: “They’re not playing exclusives. They think more bigger than that and they have the money to make moves like that. I’ve spent a lot of time with Phil Spencer and Bobby Kotick and I’m sure we’ll continue to see Call of Duty on PlayStation for years to come.”

In the email we can read that Ryan also wrote: “We have some great things going on. Keep an eye out. I’m not complacent and I wish it didn’t happen, but we’ll be fine, just fine.”

What is particularly aggressive and interesting is Deering’s response, which reveals what King’s value is in reality in the approximately $70 billion acquisition that Microsoft is attempting: 50 billion dollars. Of course yours is an estimate, but considering the person who made it, it must have more than some basis.

Deering: “Phil Spencer was on CNBC to say the acquisition will cement Microsoft’s role in the mobile market. I am convinced that the match is more for King than for COD. King was sold to Bobby for $5 billion and has now grown to be worth $50 billion. If it was just game exclusives, Spencer could have gotten the next three Call of Duty console exclusives for around $5 billion.”

Deering goes on to say that in his opinion if it were an attempt to curb PS5, it would be doomed to failure. The email also mentions Yves Guillemot, but doesn’t explain how he’s involved in the whole thing (it’s probably something both Ryan and Deering know about and didn’t need to be specified), it mentions a potential flight of Activision executives after the acquisition, with some management difficulties for Microsoft and makes a sarcastic comment that the Redmond house would have done better to announce a new electric car, a reference to one of Sony’s recent announcements.