This day has started a bit complicated for Microsoftbecause after things painted as positive to the purchase of Activision Blizzardit seems that in the end CMA they have not been convinced to imply that there will not be some kind of monopoly. The most concrete reason is that of the market in the cloud, where there would not be so many competitors.

After giving this verdict, the side effects were not going to be long in coming, and it has just been made known that the Activision Blizzard It has sunk in the stock market after the announcement of the blockade. According to what a journalist from The Vergethe shares fell by 10%, so its price may go from $86 USD to $77 USD shortly.

Activision Blizzard stock is currently down more than 10% in pre-market trading pic.twitter.com/xjEzeVaBOJ — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 26, 2023

For his part, the CEO of Activision, Bobby Kottickhas mentioned that the matter is still not over with the purchase by Microsoftso in the near future they will appeal against the decision of the CMA. In fact, it seems very strange that this turned the table when they had practically convinced themselves that something unfair was not being done.

This was mentioned:

Today the CMA has decided not to approve our merger with Microsoft. It is not the news we wanted, but it is far from being the last word on this agreement. Together with them, we can and will challenge this decision, and we have already started the process of appealing to the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal.

All this means, that it will be more months before the deal closes.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Well, we woke up with news that was no longer expected, now the process is going to take longer than expected, and therefore, week after week, notes of this controversy will continue to appear.