The shareholders of Activision Blizzard voted overwhelmingly in favor of the $ 69 billion acquisition proposal from Microsoftwith 98% approving the transaction.

There is still a long way to go until the deal is finalized, however; While Activision Blizzard shareholders – and board members – have now given the green light to the deal, the deal is still subject to regulatory review by the Federal Trade Commission in the United States to determine whether the transaction constitutes unfair competition.

Should the deal go through a regulatory review, the acquisition has until June 2023 to close, after which Microsoft will welcome some of the industry’s biggest franchises, including Call of Duty, Warcraft, Overwatch and mobile hit Candy Crush.

However, as reported by Bloomberguncertainty still remains as to whether the deal will be successful, with some Wall Street investors believing that the Biden administration’s antitrust bodies will block or delay the acquisition, a belief that is reflected in the current price. of Activision Blizzard’s stock, trading 23% below Microsoft’s $ 95 offering.

However, with Microsoft’s takeover bid now being approved by Activision Blizzard shareholders, another hurdle has been overcome. In response to the news, Activision’s CEO, Bobby Kotickhe has declared: “Today’s extremely favorable vote from our shareholders confirms our shared belief that, together with Microsoft, we will be in an even better position to create great value for our players, even greater opportunities for our employees, and we can continue to focus on become an inspiring example of a welcoming, respectful and inclusive work environment“.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision comes at a troubling time for the Call of Duty publisher, who remains mired in controversy following last year’s shocking allegations of promoting sexual harassment, assault and inappropriate behavior in the workplace. .

Activision Blizzard has been described as a “breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women“in a lawsuit filed by the state of California last July, and CEO Bobby Kotick subsequently became the focus of a damning report claiming that the executive was aware of the harassment within the company.”For years“.

Most recently, the parents of a former Activision Blizzard employee who committed suicide during a corporate retirement in 2017 filed a lawsuit citing the publisher for manslaughter, claiming the suicide was the result of sexual harassment by colleagues from Work.

