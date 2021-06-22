The bonus for the president had been questioned taking into account the massive layoffs in the company.

Activision Blizzard’s numbers have been in the eye of the storm for the past few months. Especially since more than 50 employees were laid off in March to adjust figures. After that, he looked at Bobby kotick, CEO of the company, who cut his salary in half but kept a millionaire bonus for objectives.

The vote was favorable by very little differenceNow, Activision Blizzard’s own shareholders have approved the bonus of $ 155 million to Bobby Kotick What we see in GamesIndustry. The boss has received the approval of 54% of the members of the board, a better figure than he had in previous years, but equally valid for the huge economic figure to be pocketed only as an extra for the results of the company.

Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard

According to statements by Activision Blizzard itself to the Financial Times portal, this amount is due to a bonus for data obtained throughout 2020 that was set at double the company’s market value. A fact that was helped by last year’s coronavirus pandemic, which increased digital entertainment and for which the firm bet heavily with titles such as COD Mobile or Warzone among others.

Thus, Activision Blizzard has increased its stock market value by 8,100% in 20 years. In the year 2000 it was worth less than 10 million dollars and now it is located exceeding 70,000 million. Taking into account the layoffs in the company and the global situation, there are those who criticize the collection of these bonuses, which have been favorable to Kotick by very little difference. For example, the private investment firm CtW, who affirm that it has succeeded “because the company pushed enough for it to be approved.”

