Also Activision Blizzard expressed satisfaction with the favorable pronouncement of the European Commission on the acquisition by Microsoftvoiced by CEO Bobby Kotick and EVP Corporate Affairs and CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey.

Kotick he expressed himself through an official statement on behalf of the entire company, while Meservey entrusted his comment to Twitter.

Kotick: “Today we achieved an important milestone: the European Commission (EC), one of the strictest and most respected regulators in the world, approved our merger with Microsoft. This decision underlines the benefits that our transaction offers to gamers and the competition .

A number of regulators in other countries have already approved the merger. By joining them today, the EC has once again demonstrated its rigorous, fair and sensible approach by creating the right regulatory measures that ensure competition in important growth sectors.

Microsoft agreed to terms as part of the CE approval, including licenses for cloud gaming providers to stream Activision Blizzard’s games and enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance with these commitments.

This important step provides adequate guidance for regulators around the world when deciding how best to promote and foster competition in the video game industry.

There is still work to be completed before our merger can be finalised, but it is encouraging that regulatory bodies such as the European Commission understand and appreciate the considerable growth opportunities our industry offers.

Thank you for your patience as we work to promote fair trade, fair competition and wider recognition for the extraordinary work our associates do every day to entertain hundreds of millions of people around the world.

Let’s read what she wrote instead Meserveywho highlighted the deal’s benefits for European workers: “Activision Blizzard has plans to significantly expand its investments and workforce across the European Union, and we are excited about the benefits our partnership with Microsoft will bring to players in Europe and elsewhere.

The European Commission today approved our merger with Microsoft (subject to stringent remedies) to ensure robust competition continues in our fast-growing industry.

Our talented teams in Sweden, Spain, Germany, Romania, Poland and other European countries have the expertise, ambition and government backing to compete globally.

And thanks to the European Union’s firm, yet pragmatic, impartial and evidence-based approach to regulation, we expect these European teams to continue to deliver growth and innovation in the future.”