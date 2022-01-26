All employees will have to participate in the decision to create the union or scrap the idea.

While ActivisionBlizzard continues to dominate the news with historical operations and mystery games, its employees have not stopped mobilizing to form a video game syndicate in the US This odyssey began after a wave of layoffs at the studio Raven Software, who have participated in the development of titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. And now that they have decided to take the final step towards creating a real union, Activision Blizzard refuses to admit it as such.

Raven Software workers have majority supportAlthough the employees have asked the company for voluntary recognition of the movement, we have learned thanks to Stephen Totilo that Activision Blizzard will continue in its thirteen. According to the message sent by the company, they prefer that the course of the situation be decided through a vote involving all workers of Raven Software: “What is most important to the company is that every eligible employee has the opportunity to have their voice heard and their individual vote counted, and we believe that every employee at Raven should have a say in this decision” .

Once Activision Blizzard’s rejection has been communicated, the developer’s workers must fill out a formal petition in the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). Despite this bump in the road, Raven Software employees say they have Complete trust on their movement: “We, the majority of Raven QA workers, are proud to safely file our petition with the NLRB for our union elections. We are deeply disappointed that Raven Software and Activision Blizzard have refused to elevate workers’ rights by choosing not to voluntarily recognize our union despite the majority support“.

It is not a surprise that the whole situation ends this way, because after the aforementioned dismissals a major strike was formed at Raven Software, as well as initiatives to help employees who had become unemployed. In addition, Activision Blizzard had made its intentions known in advance, as it tried to stop unionization attempts as soon as the spark was lit among the workers.

