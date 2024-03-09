A group of approx 600 employees in the quality control sector Of Activision Blizzard voted favorably to create a union with the Communication Workers of America (CWA), becoming theActivision Quality Assurance United (AQAU)as well as the largest union in the US gaming industry.

This is the first union formed within Activision Blizzard after the company's acquisition by Microsoft. It includes Activision Blizzard QA employees in Texas, Minnesota and California and is independent of Zenimax, Raven Software and Blizzard Albany.

The group was also formed thanks toagreement entered into by CWA and Microsoft in 2022which provides that the Redmond company must have a “neutral approach” to workers' internal discussions on the formation of a union and not obstruct the necessary process.