Phil Spencer spoke in an interview about “dormant franchises” Of Activision Blizzard and how it will eventually be possible to relaunch them by once again passing through the financing model represented by Xbox Game Pass.

In October Spencer said that he will support Activision in recovering games from its extensive catalog, and will do so precisely in this way: “If we look at things like Pentiment, Hi-Fi RUSH and the long-term investments in games like Grounded, they are all successes related to our subscription platform“, explained the CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

“The diversity of business models allows us to invest in different types of content and still have significant revenue. And when we look at Bethesda’s catalog of games, we’re really excited about the things that would be possible; but it’s still early, we need to talk to those teams that are already full and are working.”