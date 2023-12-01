Phil Spencer spoke in an interview about “dormant franchises” Of Activision Blizzard and how it will eventually be possible to relaunch them by once again passing through the financing model represented by Xbox Game Pass.
In October Spencer said that he will support Activision in recovering games from its extensive catalog, and will do so precisely in this way: “If we look at things like Pentiment, Hi-Fi RUSH and the long-term investments in games like Grounded, they are all successes related to our subscription platform“, explained the CEO of Microsoft Gaming.
“The diversity of business models allows us to invest in different types of content and still have significant revenue. And when we look at Bethesda’s catalog of games, we’re really excited about the things that would be possible; but it’s still early, we need to talk to those teams that are already full and are working.”
A delicate process
In short, it is a delicate process. “It’s not like saying ‘hey, there’s a reserve team’ that you can just put to work on something. You have to make sure that these studies have passion for what they want to do.”
“That said, I must recognize that the diversity of business models we have at Microsoft Gaming allows us to support different types of gamesof different sizes, and not every title we make has to be huge and take up all your time.”
“In the specific case of Blizzard games, what I would like to do is work with management to understand what excites them. Obviously I’m not implying that Blizzard doesn’t also care about the relaunch of some franchises, in fact I know this for a fact from my visits to the team. They are absolutely passionate about this industry.”
