Phil Spencer confirmed in an interview that no Activision Blizzard games will come up Xbox Game Pass before 2024. There will therefore be no surprise debuts or special celebrations after the acquisition is made official.

Spencer reiterated Microsoft’s words from a few days ago, when the company announced that the first Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass will not arrive immediately because the process that will lead to the their inclusion in the catalogue of the subscription service.

“When we acquired Bethesda there was this great moment in which we were able to bring some of their titles to Game Pass and thus celebrate the history of the publisher,” explained the head of Xbox.