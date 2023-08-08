After the beauty of eight postponements, the antitrust body of the New Zeland expressed its final decision on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft , approving it unconditionally. This is an important decision, because New Zealand was one of the last territories to have expressed doubts about the deal, which will make the Redmond house forfeit many big series, such as Candy Crush, Call of Duty, Diablo and World of Warcraft , just to name a few.

One step closer

Another step forward for Spencer and his team

Microsoft quickly expressed its satisfaction with the approval with a post on X by Brad Smiththe president of the company, who said: “With today’s approval from New Zealand, we have had the green light to acquire Activision Blizzard from 41 countries. We will continue to work to resolve the remaining concerns and close the deal. “

The acquisition has been approved by many global antitrust bodies, including that of the European Union. However, Microsoft has met with opposition from the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) in the United States and from CM extension in the United Kingdom, with the former having been defeated in court in an attempt to block the acquisition and with the latter, now isolated, which appears to be seeking an agreement after expressing a negative opinion on the deal.

sonythe company that most of all has opposed the success of the acquisition, has finally sold by agreeing to keep the Call of Duty series on PlayStation consoles for at least another ten years.

Initially, the acquisition was to be completed by July 18, 2023, but given the developments in the situation, Microsoft requested and obtained a extension to October 18, 2023. The extra months should be more than enough to find the balance with the CMA.

In short, the end of this long affair is getting closer and closer, despite the numerous complications that have occurred over the months.