According to the latest financial report from Activision Blizzard, the developer / publisher generated $ 332 million on PC and $ 376 million on console in Q2 2022, while $ 831 million came from its mobile business, which the company says “primarily includes mobile revenue. “. This is more than 50% of the entire net turnover for the period.

Part of this, of course, is due to Activision acquiring mobile developer King in 2016 – and at the moment it’s the most successful part of ABK’s business – but it’s probably no coincidence that Diablo Immortal also came out in this one. period.

Just a year ago, in the same period, earnings for mobile, console and PC were $ 795 million, $ 740 million and $ 628 million respectively, which means that only the mobile sector increased net revenues compared to the previous year. ‘previous year: console revenues, on the other hand, have almost halved.

The same financial report recently revealed that Diablo Immortal stemmed Blizzard’s declining user flow and gave the company a modest increase in monthly active engagement.

However, the results also showed that Blizzard’s active users have recovered only slightly, returning to the level of just over a year ago, and that revenue has remained slightly down from the previous year.

After dropping to 22 million monthly active users in the quarter ending March 2022, Diablo Immortal helped Blizzard return to 27 million in the quarter ending early July.

