Activision Blizzard He obtained more takings come on mobile game than games for PC and console during the last quarter, the one that runs from April to June 2022.

This is a result due on the one hand to an increase in performance with regard to titles for iOS And Androidon the other hand to a sharp drop in profits and monthly users as regards traditional videogame platforms.

Specifically, during the last quarter the mobile division of Activision Blizzard has generated 831 million dollars against 332 million from PC games and 376 million from console games: more than double the sum, as mentioned.

Activision Blizzard made the acquisition of King for nearly $ 6 billion in 2016 and this operation obviously produced results, but the performance of Diablo Immortal, with 30 million players, also contributed to these numbers.