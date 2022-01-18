Still new news on what has now become not only the news of the day, but probably one of the most important moments for all the media in recent years, namely the recent Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Indeed, according to some information that emerged, it appears that Microsoft will have to pay a penalty in case of second thoughts in the transition.

Since we are talking about an acquisition of almost 70 billion dollars, the penalty for any termination of the contractual clauses is very high, even 3 billion dollars that the Redmond house would have to pay the fathers of COD if there were any changes in the course of construction.

Obviously 3 billion dollars compared to the simply stratospheric number that was required for the acquisition, they may seem few, yet, in addition to the obviousness that we are still talking about immense figures, the fact remains that the process of annexation to Xbox Game Studios Activision is a long and extremely tiring process that could lead to negotiations until 2023.

For now it is obviously impossible to predict with mathematical certainty that such a contract termination procedure will never be reached, and that therefore we will then go to apply such a penalty. However, it will certainly be extremely interesting to keep an eye on an economic movement of such magnitude that is certainly making the history of our favorite media.

Microsoft would have to pay $ 3bn to Activision Blizzard if the deal doesn’t go through / is blocked. https://t.co/sioE9WExzE – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) January 18, 2022

Below we leave you a discussion on Twitter between journalist Jason Schreier and Daniel Ahmad:

I’m on vacation today (lol) but if I weren’t I’d call some antitrust experts because Xbox buying Bethesda and now Activision definitely looks like the kind of horizontal merger the DOJ disapproves of Microsoft would have to pay Activision Blizzard $ 3 billion if the deal doesn’t (go) to fruition / (gets) blocked.

The comment of Schreier certainly makes us reflect a lot on Microsoft’s super aggressive style in the frenzied purchase of development studios and other contenders with an expansive strategy that will surely cause discussion in the coming months, also for the possible legal implications of the matter.