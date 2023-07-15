Microsoft officially replied to the emergency motion from the FTC to appeal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley’s ruling that she denied the preliminary injunction that would have essentially scuppered the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

Lawyers for the Redmond company say the FTC’s “emergency claim is entirely his creation“, as the US antitrust did not file for a preliminary injunction until just six weeks after closing the deal with Activision Blizzard.

“The Court should not trade the FTC’s little games for an emergency that merits the Court’s deviation from the ordinary appellate process,” Microsoft said in its filing.

The company also accused the FTC of committing “the cardinal sin of antitrust“, or “to trade a competitive disadvantage for a particular competitor (Sony) for harm to competition and consumers.”

He also added that blocking the Activision Blizzard acquisition now “is unnecessary, because Microsoft could easily divest Activision if the FTC’s administrative process (due to begin in August) produces a court order requesting such a result,” with the goal to further downplay the significance of the FTC’s appeal.