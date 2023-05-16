According to a Bloomberg analyst, Jennifer Rie, Microsoft would still have little chance of success in acquiring Activision Blizzarddespite the favorable judgment by the European Commissionone of three antitrust bodies binding on the deal.

According to Rie, the decision of the European Commission gives some hope, but in general it does not affect much chance of success of Microsoft in lawsuits with the FTC, the US antitrust body, and the CMA, the English antitrust body, both unfavorable to the deal.

The reason for Rie is that each jurisdiction made its decision based on the market conditions in its territory: “These conditions may differ and may therefore lead to different conclusions about the impact of the deal on the market.”

In short, Rie pointed out that the antitrust bodies decide on the basis of theirs reference markets and not taking into consideration the global market, so one’s decisions do not necessarily influence those of another.

Either way, we’ll see how the situation develops. As you know today, the European Commission has expressed a favorable opinion on the acquisition, giving its approval.