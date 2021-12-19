Activision Blizzard shared a letter from the company’s president and chief operating officer Daniel Alegre in which the data relating to the diversity of the entire company and has promised to improve on this front and also on the front of the inequality of wages, although the tone didn’t sound very strong as this commitment was mitigated by a warning that the company may fail to achieve these goals due to “risks and uncertainties”.

Specifically, the promises are those of:

Hire or employ additional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion leaders in Activision, Blizzard and King and its divisions;

Link the annual diversity goals to the respective performance goals of Activision Blizzard King and the division’s executive leadership;

Invest in learning and development programs that promote a culture of inclusion;

Executive sponsorship and mentoring programs aimed at unlocking mobility to higher positions in the company for under-represented ethnic groups and women;

Continue to evolve the recruiting and talent system, including the launch of the ABK Academy

At the bottom of the page, however, there is a proverbial “fine print clause” that protects Activision should it fail to implement these measures. He certainly isn’t a good figure since the company has dealt with far too many indictments so far, but hopefully he will start taking this commitment seriously to become a better job.

Source: VG24 / 7