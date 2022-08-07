During the last quarter, the company entered 831 million dollars in the mobile market.

It is not uncommon to see that lately companies are betting more and more on mobile games, and it is not for less due to everything that they contribute. In this case Activision Blizzard is the ultimate example of how important it is the mobile market for them. In short, the American company made more revenue from mobile games than those generated on PC and consoles combinedaccording to pick up pc gamer.

Activision Blizzard has generated 831 million in the mobile market for 708 of PC and consolesThe Activision Blizzard financial report during this second quarter of 2022 has revealed the figures. On the one hand, the company entered 831 million of dollars in the last quarter in games for mobiles. On the other hand, on the platform pc gender 332 million of dollars while 376 million of dollars in the consoles.

It should be added that much of what is generated in the mobile market must be a King. Even so, despite these numbers, it should be mentioned that have not been so positive due to Activision Blizzard recording a drop of 700 million in revenue and good part of the blame Call of Duty: Vanguard has it.

These numbers have also been greatly helped by Diablo Immortal, which has managed to raise more than 100 million dollars since its launch on June 2. In addition, Bloomberg collected that Blizzard would have canceled a World of Warcraft MMORPG for mobile phones, a fact that if it had been launched it would have been another great source of income.

