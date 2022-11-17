Simon Zhuthe president of NetEase, the company that distributes Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft and other numerous Activision Blizzard games in the Chinese market published a vitriolic comment immediately after the Irvine-based company announced that it will suspend many of its games in China. pointing the finger at the “damage” caused by a certain “idiot”. It won’t be the CEO Bobby Kotick?

Today Activision Blizzard announced that it will not renew the licensing agreement with NetEase and as a result, Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft and numerous other games in China will be suspended starting from January.

Zhu, who claims to have spent 10,000 hours playing Blizzard titles, said that one day, when it comes to “behind the scenes” happenings, many will understand “how much damage an idiot can do.”

“As a gamer who has spent over 10,000 hours in the worlds of Azeroth, Starcraft and Overwatch, I am so heartbroken that I will no longer be able to access my accounts and memories starting next year,” Zhu said in a LinkedIn post.

“One day, when you can tell what happened behind the scenes, there will be a whole new understanding of how much damage an idiot can do. I feel terrible for the players who lived in those worlds.”

Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard

We specify that the president of NetEase does not directly mention Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard accused of having hidden and perpetrated himself sexual harassment within the company, even if the reference would seem clear enough.

In a note sent to PC Gamer, an Activision Blizzard spokesman denied possible disagreements between the two companies: “We continue to have a very successful relationship with NetEase, and it is completely untrue to suggest that there have been any financial disputes“.