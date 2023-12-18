In the summer of 2021, multiple cases of harassment and inappropriate behavior at Activision Blizzard were revealed. Now, after two long years of legal battles, this conflict has come to an end, and The final result includes a fine of more than $50 million dollars for those responsible for Call of Duty.

In accordance with The Wall Street Journal, the California Department of Civil Rights has indicated that Activision Blizzard will have to pay $54 million in compensation to multiple employees. This will have to be carried out in the following way: $46.75 million dollars will have to be paid to employees who reported inequitable salaries between men and women between 2015 and 2020.

For its part, $9,125 million will be used to cover attorneys' fees. Additionally, this agreement includes Activision Blizzard's commitment to ensuring fair practices in its offices. This is what the company commented regarding this case:

“We are pleased to have reached a deal with the California Department of Civil Rights, as announced by the CRD [siglas de la organización en inglés] in a press release. We appreciate the importance of the issues addressed in this agreement and are determined to fully implement all new obligations we have undertaken as part of it. We want our workers to know that, as specified in the agreement, we are committed to ensuring fair compensation, promotion policies and practices for all of our employees, and we will continue our efforts to include qualified candidates from underrepresented communities in outreach, recruiting and retention. “We are also pleased that CRD has agreed to file an amended complaint that fully withdraws its 2021 claims alleging widespread and systematic workplace harassment at Activision Blizzard.”

Unfortunately, this result is not as positive as expected. The trial also concludes that “no court or independent investigation has substantiated” statements about “systemic or pervasive sexual harassment at Activision Blizzard” or that “senior executives at Activision Blizzard have ignored or tolerated a culture of systemic harassment, retaliation or discrimination.”

As you may remember, after the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard became known, multiple reports from sites such as Bloomberg revealed that Bobby Kotick, CEO of the company, I was fully aware of everything that was happening in the offices. For their part, experts testified that a gender pay gap really existed, but no salary disparities were found between employees of the same rank.

In this case, the result does not support the statements and reports that had been released at the time. Although Activision Blizzard is committed to improving the labor situation, We can only wait to see how current and former employees will react to this result.. On related topics, Microsoft has a new expense with the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Likewise, mother issues a new lawsuit against Activision.

Editor's Note:

While it's good that the employees were able to get monetary compensation, it's a shame that the court failed to do something about all the harassment investigations. Hopefully this is a case that acts as a warning to avoid future similar problems.

Via: VGC