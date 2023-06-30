If the US process for the acquisition Of King Activision Blizzard which saw opposing Microsoft and the Federal Trade Commission, over several days of debate, has taught us something is that the public declarations of multinationals and their representatives have the same value as a three-euro coin, i.e. not only do they have none, but they are also physiologically false, because they tend to want to deceive their interlocutors by making them understand the existence of an imaginary reality.

Inconvenient truths

What does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have to do with refrigerators?

For months, the takeover was discussed as if it were a matter of essence call of Duty and the possibility or not of playing it on all devices compatible with the Game Pass, to then discover from the official documents filed in court that in reality Microsoft is much more interested in King, with whom he wants to make inroads into the mobile market, where for now touch the ball.

Of course Xbox Game Pass and the babble of exclusives here and exclusives there. The beauty is that King is almost never mentioned when the case is discussed, but it has been discovered that she alone is worth 50 of the 70 billion of the overall transaction. It’s a bit as if, faced with a meteorite arriving on Earth, we had talked non-stop for more than a year about the effects it will have on hairstyles, fighting each other on the question to try to decide if it’s better to be fused with the cosmos shaved bald or with long hair.

We discovered that the heartbroken Jim Ryan, the head of SIE, who disguised as Joan of Arc for months defended the cause of PlayStation gamers against the possible loss of Call of Duty, was actually certain that Microsoft would not remove the series from the its platform, but still used it to slow down and (attempt to) block the transaction, probably because it doesn’t want the Redmond house to boost itself too much on the mobile market by taking off.

We have learned that Microsoft, behind the guise of a good company that spreads love for the video game industry, had the objective of the acquisitions (also) to burn the ground around Sony to gain market share, as emerged from some emails reported among process documents.

We then discovered that Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision, doesn’t like services like Game Pass too much and that if there weren’t billions of dollars at stake, some of which will also end up in his pockets, just the idea of ​​putting them on a Call of Duty would probably give him an ulcer, this after months spent telling us how nice it would be if all Game Pass subscribers had the right to play the new CODs where and how they want. After all, for him, playing a title like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on mobile is equivalent to using a refrigerator as a safe.

There would also be other discoveries to report, but we believe that these are enough to clarify the concept we want to express, which is not: multinationals they say what suits them in the moment, following precise guidelines established at the table by management and marketing departments, to pass one or more essentially false messages of convenience, pursuing their interests, which hardly coincide with ours. No, this is trivial and should be taught in kindergarten along with first numbers and coloring inside the borders. The basic idea that we would like to pass on is another, namely to look behind us and reflect on the time and words we have wasted discussing issues which, when the truth appears, fell miserably, i.e. they were meaningless, making us dictating the line from the aforementioned multinationals, as if we were at that table too. On closer inspection we were there, but we were the chairs.

