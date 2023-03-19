In a document sent to the British antitrust, Microsoft states that Activision Blizzard not the biggest publisher for Playstation in terms of sales volumes, a role covered instead by Electronic Arts, followed by Ubisoft. Indeed, the Call of Duty company would be in fifth place, behind Sony itself.

This detail was revealed in the document sent by Microsoft in response to the structural remedies proposed by the CMA for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard through a graph that you can see in the image below, which takes into account the 10 largest publishers and global sales data of 2021.

As we can see Activision Blizzard is the fifth largest publisher, followed by Bandai Namco and Warner Bros. Games. The first three positions are instead occupied in order by Electronic Arts, Ubisoft and Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar Games and 2K. Similar situation also for Xbox, while on Switch the biggest publisher is predictably Nintendo itself, followed by Ubisoft. However, keep in mind that the graph does not take into account free-to-play titles, such as Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Clearly Microsoft’s point was to demonstrate that theacquisition of Activision Blizzard it wouldn’t hurt Sony significantly as it is only the fifth largest publisher for PlayStation.

In the same section of the document, the Redmond giant also underlined Sony’s closed attitude to other platforms, with most of its first-party games remaining confined to PlayStation consoles.

“PlayStation gamers buy games from a variety of publishers to play on their console. EA is PlayStation’s largest game supplier, followed by Ubisoft and Take-Two”

“Sony keeps its published games almost entirely exclusive to the PlayStation. In fact Sony has 286 games that are exclusive to the PlayStation, including some of the most successful and popular titles such as God of War, Spider-Man and Last of Us.”

The CMA will unveil its final judgment on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard on April 26, 2023. It will be followed by the European Commission which recently postponed its verdict to May.