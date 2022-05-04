In what may sound like déjà vu, ActivisionBlizzard faces a new demand. On this occasion, the New York City employee retirement system has begun the legal process against Bobby Kotick, CEO of the video game company, noting that the executive “was not fit” to sell the company to Microsoft.

Along with the other lawsuits, allegations of abuse, unionization attempts and investigations by the US government, the new lawsuit is positioned as one more danger that could end the purchase of Microsoft. On this occasion, the New York City employee retirement system claims that Bobby Kotick was quick to sign the deal with Microsoft to escape responsibility for their misconduct at work.

The group owns shares of Activision and believes that the actions the company has taken have devalued it. The City of New York is requesting documents based on the Microsoft settlement, the company’s internal handling of misconduct and more. Alongside this, it is mentioned that Kotick was “unfit” to negotiate a settlement with Microsoft due to all the accusations and this was seen as a way to “escape responsibility from him”.

As if that were not enough, it is also claimed that Microsoft undervalued Activision Blizzard. Currently, there is no response from Microsoft or Activision. Similarly, this lawsuit could be the big obstacle that put an end to this purchaseor just one more inconvenience that will simply be moved, and the transaction will continue.

On related topics, Activision Blizzard reports huge user drops. Similarly, the company’s investors have approved the purchase by Microsoft.

Editor’s note:

Another lawsuit won’t stop Activision Blizzard from buying. Everything is underway so that next year this transaction becomes a complete reality. However, if Xbox and Microsoft want to fix this problem as soon as possible, they need to get away from Bobby Kotick, no matter how many millions it costs them.

Via: Axios