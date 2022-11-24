In all the famous question of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on the part of Microsoft, perhaps the part that has been heard least so far is precisely the publisher in question, therefore it is interesting to highlight the comment of the CCO of Activision Blizzard who reported “don’t hesitate to fight” for defend the move.

Indeed, the discussion focused on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has so far mainly concerned Microsoft and Sony, as we have seen recently also with the publication of the official documents sent to the CMA. In this case, however, we are dealing with a couple of rather combative tweets from Lulu Cheng Meservey, who is EVP of corporate affairs and CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Activision Blizzard.

I see a lot of speculation about Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard,” wrote the executive, “Any claims that the deal could have anti-competitive effects are absurd. This acquisition it will bring benefits to gamers and the video game industry in the US, especially now that we are experiencing stiffer competition from foreign companies”.

Then he increases the dose, demonstrating a somewhat combative attitude: “We are committed to working collaboratively with regulators around the world to allow the transaction to proceed, but we will not hesitate to fight to defend the acquisitionif needed.”

Activision Blizzard’s CCO is probably referring to the idea that the FTC intends to file a lawsuit against Microsoft to block the acquisition, but it is interesting to note how the maneuver seems to be seen in a decidedly positive way by who works within the publisher. Previously, the major union CWA also sided in favor of the acquisition on behalf of the workers of Activision Blizzard, which demonstrates that the maneuver, if nothing else, is not seen at all as a potential harm to employees, at least in this phase.