Microsoft announced that Activision Blizzard has joined Xbox Game Studios. According to sources, the operation will cost $ 68.7 billion.

Here is Phil Spencer’s official statement: “As a team, we are on a mission to bring joy to all gaming communities on the planet. We all know that video games are the most vibrant and dynamic form of entertainment in the world and we have experienced the power of social connection and friendship that games make possible.



As we pursue this mission, it is incredibly exciting to announce that Microsoft has agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard.



Over the course of many decades, the studios and teams that make up Activision Blizzard have earned the respect of billions of people around the world. We are incredibly excited to have the chance to work with the incredibly talented people from Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, Infinity Ward, King, Major League Gaming, Radical Entertainment, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games , Toys for Bob, Treyarch and each Activision Blizzard team.



Until this transaction is closed, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently. Once the deal is completed, Activision Blizzard’s business will be headed by me as CEO of Microsoft Gaming.



As we close, we will be offering as many Activision Blizzard games as possible within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalog. We also announced today that Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers. As always, we can’t wait to continue adding more value and greater games to Game Pass.



Activision Blizzard’s awesome franchises will also accelerate our plans for Cloud Gaming, allowing more people in more places around the world to join the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices you already own. Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms, and we intend to continue supporting these communities as we move forward.



As a company, Microsoft is committed to our journey for inclusion in every aspect of the game, both among employees and among gamers. We deeply appreciate the cultures of the individual studios. We also believe that creative success and autonomy go hand in hand with treating every person with dignity and respect. We hold all teams, and all leaders, to this commitment. We look forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to the big Activision Blizzard teams.



In the whole world, there is no more exciting place for fun and connection than video games. And there has never been a better time to play than now. We can’t wait to welcome all of our friends from Activision Blizzard to Microsoft Gaming.“