With a post on the official Xbox Wire blog, Microsoft announced the official entry of Activision Blizzard inside Xboxwith the teams that will therefore be part of the Xbox Game Studios complex from now on, having concluded theacquisition of the publisher.

With the green light given by the British CMA, no further obstacles remained to the procedure and the rumors were in fact pointing to an announcement for this week for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.

This official communication from the company can be taken as the definitive confirmation that the operation is moving towards closure.

With a message signed directly from Phil SpencerCEO of Microsoft Gaming, Xbox therefore welcomes the entry of the Activision Blizzard teams into Xbox Game Studios: “We love games, we play, we create titles and we know well what gaming means for us as individuals and communities”, he wrote Spencer, “And today, we officially welcome Activision Blizzard and its teams to Xbox.”