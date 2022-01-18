Microsoft is about to buy Activision Blizzard and, officially, it has already welcomed it in Xbox Game Studios, but it is a long and complex process. As indicated, it could take until June 2023. What would happen if everything was blocked? Microsoft is expected to pay $ 3 billion.

The information was shared by Daniel Ahmad, in response to Jason Schreier who wonders what antitrust experts would say on the matter.

Obviously, 3 billion dollars that’s not a huge amount compared to the $ 69.7 billion that – according to sources – Microsoft will pay to make Activision Blizzard a part of Xbox Game Studios. For the moment we do not know how the matter will go, we just have to wait.

Additionally, we’re also trying to figure out what’s going to happen to Activision Blizzard’s games – will they become Xbox / PC exclusive? Here’s what we know.

