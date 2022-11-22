In an interview with the New York Times, Jim Ryan, the president of sonyhe returned to the charge against theacquisition of Activision Blizzard attempted by Microsoft, currently under review by antitrust bodies in Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. According to him, if it goes through, it will be mainly the players who will pay the bill fewer choices compared to the current ones.

Jim Ryan: “Microsoft is a tech giant with a long history of dominated industries. It’s very likely that the choices available to gamers today will disappear if the deal goes through.”

Ryan did not further clarify the concept, i.e. he did not explain what would be the choices that the acquisition would eliminate from the market, but limited himself to making it clear that he sees the deal as highly negative for the industry and for gamers.

The dispute between Microsoft and Sony revolves around the Call of Duty series, which Ryan not only wants to keep on PlayStation, but also wants to keep out of Xbox Game Pass. For this reason it seems that the reassurances of Phil Spencer, who has declared that he wants to keep the series on the rival platform and seems to have offered Sony a ten-year contract for the series, do not seem to have had any effect.

In short, Sony remains solid on its position and on not wanting to give up the privileges acquired over the years on the Call of Duty series.