With the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Microsoft’s part, Ubisoft has returned to talking about the agreement made to bring i games of the publisher in streaming on Ubisoft+ exclusively for the next few years, which is an integral part of the “restructured” acquisition proposal requested by the CMA.
The French publisher explained that Microsoft chose Ubisoft because of its desire to invest in technologies modern, having also been at the forefront with game streaming at the time of the launch of Google Stadia, it was therefore considered an ideal partner for the operation.
Under the agreements, Ubisoft holds the exclusive rights streaming of all Activision Blizzard games: those already available on the market and those that will be released within the next 15 years.
The games are coming soon
The proposal is not valid for all markets, because this was stipulated to meet some specific requests from regulatory bodies, therefore different antitrust agreements have led to different agreements.
In any case, Ubisoft’s intention is to try to make the service available to everyone greatest number of users possibletherefore the next steps will be towards an extension of Ubisoft+ to other platforms than those on which it is already available.
There is no precise definition yet as to when these Activision Blizzard games will be made available on Ubisoft+, but the company intends to make them available as soon as possible. Today, we saw the official announcement of the completed acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft.
