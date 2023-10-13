With the announcement of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard on Microsoft’s part, Ubisoft has returned to talking about the agreement made to bring i games of the publisher in streaming on Ubisoft+ exclusively for the next few years, which is an integral part of the “restructured” acquisition proposal requested by the CMA.

The French publisher explained that Microsoft chose Ubisoft because of its desire to invest in technologies modern, having also been at the forefront with game streaming at the time of the launch of Google Stadia, it was therefore considered an ideal partner for the operation.

Under the agreements, Ubisoft holds the exclusive rights streaming of all Activision Blizzard games: those already available on the market and those that will be released within the next 15 years.