This photo, according to the analyses, would be proof of new agreements reached between Activision Blizzard and NetEase, which should lead to the return of the games in question in China, after the blockade imposed following the failure of previous agreements.

In the photo you can see the CEO of Netease Ding Lei, together with the CEO of Activision Blizzard Johanna Faries, although to tell the truth this is not very understandable given that part of the photo has been censored, probably for privacy reasons.

A photo is circulating online as possible proof that i Activision Blizzard games are about to return to the Chinese market according to what was also reported by market analyst CN Wire, with a possible formal announcement of this return set for Wednesday 10 April.

A stormy relationship

Diablo IV could be very successful in China

The rumors, however, would have been enough to do the trick raise NetEase's prices on the stock market by around 5% in the space of a few hours, so at this point we await any official announcements in the next few hours.

At the moment it is still just a rumor, but there are real possibilities that the issue will come true, considering the importance of the games in question for the Chinese market and, vice versa, the importance of the Chinese market for Activision Blizzard .

The first partnership began in 2008 and saw NetEase act as publisher for Activision Blizzard games in China until 2022, the year in which the agreement ended without finding a solution to continue it and thus leading to the blocking of the label's games in 2023.

Maybe with the change of ownership to Microsoft the issue has been simplified, and a new agreement with NetEase seems to be upon us: titles like Overwatch 2, World of Warcraft, Diablo 4, StarCraft 2 and others obviously have a notable hold on the Chinese market, so it is likely that a new way to access it is coming.