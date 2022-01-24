Activision Blizzard she has certainly not been bored in the last period, between the scandals that we now know by heart and the very expensive acquisition by Microsoft. In all this turmoil, there are those who in the meantime have left the company – forcibly or not – trying to set up on their own, and it is from the results of these efforts that New Tales, a new development and publishing team based in Paris.

Like any newly born software house, it is full of enthusiasm and good intentions, trying to fuel the growth of the entire videogame sector, as communicated by the CEO. Cedric Marechal:

“The frequency of new releases continues to grow rapidly, reinforcing the need for major international publishing“.

However, New Tales does not only have components from Activision Blizzard: the new team can also count on experienced personnel from some of the largest companies in the sector, such as SEGA, Ubisoft and LucasArts. While we have already started with the development of a new game, the commitment as a publisher still seems to have the same weight, trying to help other developers achieve success. From this point of view, more information will arrive on the matter, but in the meantime, we can only wish good luck to this new reality.

