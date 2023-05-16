For Tom Warren, journalist of Windows Central, the hypothesis that Microsoft do not sell the games of Activision Blizzard In the United Kingdom and you abandon the territory to carry out the acquisition anyway is simply not feasible and the experts who fear it, or those who see it as a possibility, should find out better.

Warren: “Microsoft has large investments in the UK, including infrastructure, research teams, game studios and much more. Microsoft would never consider leaving the UK or trying to get around a regulator’s decision with any expedient CM extension it forced Meta to divest Giphy and Giphy had no physical presence in the UK or revenue generated there. The stakes are much higher for Microsoft and, conversely, for the CMA and the UK government.”

In fact, Warren said what many think, which is that as much as Microsoft wants to acquire Activision Blizzard, it will not compromise its business in the UK to succeed, business that goes far beyond having Call of Duty on the Game Pass.

Unfortunately, such a hypothesis has gained strength in the public debate on the acquisition due to not taking note of the fact that for now the deal has been blocked by the CMA, despite the favorable opinion of the European Commission. The only possibility for Microsoft remains to win the appeal, however waiting for the other open front, that of the lawsuit with the FTC, to reach a conclusion.