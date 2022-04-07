The question Activision Blizzard unfortunately it is still a sad reality, an extremely toxic environment beyond any imagination. This is why the arrival of Microsoft It has been well received, not only by all employees but also by fans and the entire industry, who are looking forward to a big change.

However, until Phil Spencer replaces Bobby Kotick, the situation will not be the most optimistic, even if perhaps things are starting to move. As reported on Twitter by Jason Schreierthe company has seen a huge victory for test employees, with all 1100 members having a full-time contract and an adjustment at $ 20 an hour.

NEW: Activision Blizzard just told staff that all of its 1,100 quality assurance testers will be 1) converted from contract to full-time and 2) bumped up to at least $ 20 / hour. A big win for QA in the wake of several worker revolts and a burgeoning union effort. Story soon – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 7, 2022



This was possible thanks to a large intervention by the unions and the protests of all the employees and hopefully it is only the beginning. It might be a coincidence, of course, but since Microsoft has taken an active interest in the company, many transformations are accelerating sharply. A more detailed story of the story will come later by Schreier, who has always been very close to these themes.