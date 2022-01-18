It has been a while since news about harassment and misconduct at work began to spread Activision Blizzard and only a couple of months since the CEO Bobby Kotick he was himself involved in the allegations.

It appears the company has finally offered some evidence of the actions it has taken, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Since the allegations first surfaced in July 2021, the company allegedly fired or otherwise removed 37 employees and took disciplinary action against 44 others, collecting about 700 reports of harassment and business misconduct. A company representative confirmed the number of employees but disputed the number of harassment complaints, according to PC Gamer.

According to Kirsten Grind of the WSJ, a summary of those statistics and the actions taken by the company was due to be released before the winter break. The report, however, would have been hidden from the public by Kotick, who was reportedly concerned it would make the company’s problems seem more serious. The same company representative also contested this statement, adding that “our goal is to make sure we have accurate data and analytics to share“.

Kotick remains in office as the company’s CEO, despite requests for removal. It remains to be seen whether his mandate will continue, underpinned by the fact that the company has taken some degree of action, or whether its alleged attempts to delay the publication of such information will prove harmful.

Source: Gamepur.