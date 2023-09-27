Activision Blizzard sent a layoffs within the team of Hearthstoneapparently as part of an internal restructuring move that aims to change the organization of the team.

The news was especially striking because there were some among those removed from the team long-time developerswhich contributed fundamentally to the success of the role-playing game with collectible cards, but evidently Activision Blizzard’s maneuver did not look much at these elements.

With a statement sent to Kotaku, which asked for explanations on the issue, the company spoke of “changes of organization within the Hearthstone team,” which led to “a small group of roles that were redundant.”

This definition is a prelude to the removal of the developers in question, who we hope will still be able to find another job in a short time. “We want to thank these employees for their contributions,” added the Activision Blizzard spokesperson in this regard.